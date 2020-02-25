Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,991 shares of company stock worth $463,759. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 2,818.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,976 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 51,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobileiron stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 2,331,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $472.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.76%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

