Mohan S. Gyani Buys 12,500 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Mohan S. Gyani acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 3,015,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,784. Digital Turbine Inc has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

