Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.91, 2,026,386 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,186,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,579 shares of company stock valued at $345,173. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after buying an additional 658,967 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $17,308,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $8,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

