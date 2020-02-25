Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Nelnet has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Nelnet stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.06. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a current ratio of 64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.33. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

