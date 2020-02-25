Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stake Increased by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,143 shares during the quarter. Nelnet accounts for 8.2% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 3.04% of Nelnet worth $70,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NNI stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. 78,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a current ratio of 64.22. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $69.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

