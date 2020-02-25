New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$1.30 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NGD traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.31. 3,515,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

