Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Down 5.6%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.80, approximately 5,138,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,573,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

