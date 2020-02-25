OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCANF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 256,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,818. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

