Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Down 5.8%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 9,582,646 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 22,131,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ONTX shares. ValuEngine cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.68.
About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.
