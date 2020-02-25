Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 5.6%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.59, approximately 1,638,949 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,580,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $436.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74.
About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
