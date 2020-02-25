Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.33 and last traded at $109.66, 13,628,837 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 7,246,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Get Paypal alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.