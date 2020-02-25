Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 25.38%.

PFIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

