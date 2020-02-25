Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Cut to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEY. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.78.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

TSE PEY opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.18. The company has a market cap of $427.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.