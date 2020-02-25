Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.46, approximately 594,246 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 117,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 629,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 44,296 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.