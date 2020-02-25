Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.46, approximately 594,246 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 117,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 629,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 44,296 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit