Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.46, approximately 594,246 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 117,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.
Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PFL)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
