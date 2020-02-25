Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,880 Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 440,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 376,235 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 351,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 216,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,463. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

