Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,019 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,811. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

