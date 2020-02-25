Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. American Electric Power comprises about 0.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $79.91 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

