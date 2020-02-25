Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISD. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,256,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE:ISD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 386,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,643. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.