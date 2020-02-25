Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,839,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 175,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,402. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.