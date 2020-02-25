Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 5.6% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,894,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,384,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,620. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1638 dividend. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

