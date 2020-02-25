Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after acquiring an additional 438,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 75,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,176 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.25. 651,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,839. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

