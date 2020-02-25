Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Cable One makes up approximately 1.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,465.20.

CABO traded down $89.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,665.00. 61,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.41. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $910.95 and a 1-year high of $1,830.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,700.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,450.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,204 shares of company stock worth $3,548,944. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

