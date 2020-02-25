Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

NYSE BX traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. 6,358,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,271. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

