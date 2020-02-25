Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 262,126 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 952,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,569,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 615,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 557,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$51.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,014 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

