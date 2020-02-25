Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $390,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 66,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. 19,376,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,944,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

