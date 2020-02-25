Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $392,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,895,050. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,294. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.39 and a 200-day moving average of $284.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.30.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

