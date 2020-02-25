Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,935 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 264,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 444,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 183,993 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 49,161,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,313,703. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

