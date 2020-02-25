Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $449,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

