Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $482,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,364,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 154,379 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. 6,758,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.