Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.43 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,722,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,588,811. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

