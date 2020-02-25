Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $695,000 in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Unilever comprises 0.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,207,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Unilever by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 526,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 883,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,603. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

