Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,858. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.63 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

