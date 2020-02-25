Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust accounts for 0.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 302,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 145,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,176. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

