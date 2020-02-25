Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,466,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 609,826 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,779. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

