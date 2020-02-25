Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $83.61. 2,163,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

