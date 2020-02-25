Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.90. 203,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,948. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $103.56 and a 1 year high of $110.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

