Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. 120,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

