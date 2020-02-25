Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,857 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of T traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 48,847,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,681,322. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

