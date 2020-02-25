Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,342 Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,906,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

