Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,445 BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 1,633.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 263,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

