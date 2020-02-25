Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,790 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NYSE GS traded down $6.93 on Tuesday, hitting $217.61. 5,341,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,764. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.18 and a 200-day moving average of $220.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

