Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,897 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $57.29. 5,116,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

