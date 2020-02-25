Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,775 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, reaching $192.95. 1,369,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,986. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

