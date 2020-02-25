Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 56,051 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 108,791,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,912,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

