Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

TFC stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. 7,232,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

