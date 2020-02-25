Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $86.26.

