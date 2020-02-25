Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

NYSE:MO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. 12,472,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,943,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

