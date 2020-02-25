Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 16,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

NEE traded down $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $186.06 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

