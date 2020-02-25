PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $99.19 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after acquiring an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

