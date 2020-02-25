Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,576 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 112.4% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Nomura boosted their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

NYSE AXP traded down $7.29 on Tuesday, hitting $120.90. 7,626,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02. American Express has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

